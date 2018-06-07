The Daily Cut: Starship "We Built This City"

Video of Starship - We Built This City

On this day in '93, Billy Joel, Pete Townshend, Chuck Berry, Sam Phillips and Sam Moore were on hand as ground was broken in Cleveland for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

ALBUM: Knee Deep In The Hoopla

YEAR: 1985

WRITERS: Bernie Taupin, Martin Page, Dennis Lambert, Peter Wolf

LYRICS: We built this city We built this city on rock and roll Built this city We built this city on rock and roll Say you don't know me or recognize my face Say you don't care who goes to that kind of place Knee deep in the hoopla, sinking in your fight Too many runaways eating up the night Marconi plays the mambo, listen to the radio Don't you remember? We built this city We built this city on rock and roll We built this city We built this city on rock and roll Built this city We built this city on rock and roll Someone's always playing corporation games Who cares, they're always changing corporation names We just want to dance here, someone stole the stage They call us irresponsible, write us off the page Marconi plays the mambo, listen to the radio Don't you remember? We built this city We built this city on rock and roll We built this city We built this city on rock and roll Built this city We built this city on rock and roll It's just another Sunday In a tired old street Police have got the choke hold, oh Then we just lost the beat Who counts the money underneath the bar? Who rides the wrecking ball into our guitars? Don't tell us you need us 'cause we're the ship of fools Looking for America, coming through your schools (I'm looking out over that Golden Gate bridge on another gorgeous sunny Saturday and I'm seein' that bumper to bumper traffic.) Don't you remember? (remember) (Here's your favorite radio station, in your favorite radio city, the city by the bay, the city that rocks, the city that never sleeps.) Marconi plays the mambo, listen to the radio Don't you remember? We built this city We built this city on rock and roll We built this city We built this city on rock and roll Built this city We built this city on rock and roll Built this city (oh) We built this city on rock and roll Built this city We built this city on rock and roll (We built, we built this city) built this city (we built, we built this city) (We built, we built this city) built this city (we built, we built this city) (We built, we built this city) built this city (we built, we built this city) (We built, we built this city) built this city (we built, we built this city)