The Daily Cut: Styx "Come Sail Away"

Video of Styx - Come Sail Away

ALBUM: The Grand Illusion

YEAR: 1977

WRITER: Dennis DeYoung

LYRICS: I'm sailing away set an open course for the virgin sea I've got to be free free to face the life that's ahead of me On board I'm the captain so climb aboard We'll search for tomorrow on every shore And I'll try oh Lord I'll try to carry on I look to the sea reflections in the waves spark my memory Some happy some sad I think of childhood friends and the dreams we had We live happily forever so the story goes But somehow we missed out on that pot of gold But we'll try best that we can to carry on A gathering of angels appeared above my head They sang to me this song of hope and this is what they said They said come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me Come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me Come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me Come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me I thought that they were angels but to my surprise They climbed aboard their starship and headed for the skies Singing, come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me Come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me Come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me Come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me Come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me Come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me Come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me Come sail away come sail away Come sail away with me