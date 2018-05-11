The Daily Cut: Suzi Quatro "The Wild One"

Video of Suzi Quatro - The Wild One

ALBUM: Quatro

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: Mike Chapman, Nicky Chinn

LYRICS: "All my life I've wanted to be somebody, and here I am. I know what I've got, and there ain't nobody gonna take it away from me. So let me tell ya what I am!" I'm a red-hot fox, I can take the knocks, I'm a hammer from hell, honey, can't you tell? I'm the wild one, yes, I'm the wild one. I'm a touched-up freak on a winning streak, I'm gonna own this town, you can't hold me down. I'm the wild one, yes, I'm the wild one. Well, it ain't no use, turn me loose, more, more, I can't keep score! I've got my head screwed on, and the days are gone, When you kept me down, and you pushed me 'round. I'm the wild one, yes, I'm the wild one! I'm a blue-eyed bitch and I wanna get rich, Get out of my way 'cause I'm here to stay. I'm the wild one, yes, I'm the wild one! Well it ain't no use, turn me loose, more, more, I can't keep score! Yeah! Well it ain't no use, turn me loose, more, more, I can't keep score! I'm a red-hot fox, I can take the knocks, I'm a hammer from hell, honey, can't you tell? The wild one, yes, she's the wild one. I'm a blue-eyed bitch and I wanna get rich, Get out of my way 'cause I'm here to stay. The wild one, yes, she's the wild one! The wild one, yes, she's the wild one! The wild one, yes, she's the wild one!