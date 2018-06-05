The Daily Cut: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers "American Girl"

Video of American Girl performed by Tom Petty

ALBUM: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

YEAR: 1977

WRITER: Tom Petty

LYRICS: Well, she was an American girl Raised on promises She couldn't help thinkin' That there was a little more to life somewhere else After all it was a great big world With lots of places to run to And if she had to die tryin' She had one little promise she was gonna keep O yeah, all right Take it easy, baby Make it last all night She was an American girl Well it was kind of cold that night, She stood alone on her balcony Yeah, she could hear the cars roll by, Out on 441 like waves crashin' on the beach And for one desperate moment There he crept back in her memory God it's so painful when something that's so close Is still so far out of reach O yeah, all right Take it easy, baby Make it last all night She was an American girl