The Daily Cut: U2 "Sweetest Thing"

Happy birthday, Bono!

LYRICS: My love she throws me like a rubber ball Oh oh oh the sweetest thing But she won't catch me, or break my fall Oh oh oh the sweetest thing Baby's got blue skies overhead But in this I'm a rain cloud You know she likes a dry kind of love Oh oh oh the sweetest thing I'm losing you Oh oh oh, I'm losing you yeah Ain't love the sweetest thing The sweetest thing I wanted to run, she made me crawl Oh oh oh the sweetest thing Eternal fire, she turned me to straw Oh oh oh the sweetest thing You know I got black eyes Buy they burn so brightly for her Mine is a blind kind of love Oh oh oh the sweetest thing I'm loosing you. Blue eyed boy meets a brown-eyed girl Oh oh oh the sweetest thing You can sew it up But you still see the tear Oh oh oh the sweetest thing Baby's got blue skies overhead But in this I'm a rain cloud You know we got a stormy kind of love Oh oh oh the sweetest thing