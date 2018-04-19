The Daily Cut: Van Halen "Ain't Talkin Bout Love"

Video of Van Halen - Aint Talkin&#039; Bout Love

ALBUM: Van Halen

YEAR: 1978

WRITERS: Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Michael Anthony

LYRICS: I heard the news baby, all about your disease Yeah you may have all you want, baby, but I got somethin' you need Oh yeah, ain't talkin' 'bout love My love is rotten to the core Ain't talkin' 'bout love Just like I told you before, yeah before You know you're semi-good lookin', and on the streets again Oh yeah you think you're really cookin' baby, you better find yourself a friend My friend, ain't talkin' 'bout love My love is rotten to the core Ain't talkin' 'bout love Just like I told you before, uh before, uh before, before Ain't talkin' 'bout love Babe it's rotten to the core Ain't talkin' 'bout love Just like I told you before, uh before I been to the edge, an' there I stood an' looked down You know I lost a lot of friends there baby, I got no time to mess around Mmmm, so if you want it got to bleed for it baby Yeah, got to got to bleed baby Mmmm, you got to got to bleed baby Hey, got to got to bleed baby Ain't talkin' 'bout love My love is rotten to the core Ain't talkin' 'bout love Just like I told you before, before, before Ain't talkin' 'bout love Don't wanna talk about love Don't need to talk about love Ain't gonna talk about love, no more, no more, ah Hey Hey Hey Hey Hey Hey