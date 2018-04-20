The Daily Cut: Van Morrison "Brown Eyed Girl"

Video of Van Morrison- Brown Eyed Girl Lyrics

YEAR: 1967

WRITER: Van Morrison

LYRICS: Hey, where did we go Days when the rains came ? Down in the hollow Playing a new game, Laughing and a-running, hey, hey, Skipping and a-jumping In the misty morning fog with Our, our hearts a-thumping And you, my brown-eyed girl, You, my brown-eyed girl. Whatever happened To Tuesday and so slow Going down to the old mine with a Transistor radio. Standing in the sunlight laughing Hide behind a rainbow's wall, Slipping and a-sliding All along the waterfall With you, my brown-eyed girl, You, my brown-eyed girl. Do you remember when we used to sing Sha la la la la la la la la la la dee dah Just like that Sha la la la la la la la la la la dee dah La dee dah. So hard to find my way Now that I'm all on my own. I saw you just the other day, My, how you have grown! Cast my memory back there, Lord, Sometime I'm overcome thinking about Making love in the green grass Behind the stadium With you, my brown-eyed girl, You, my brown-eyed girl. Do you remember when we used to sing Sha la la la la la la la la la la dee dah Laying in the green grass Sha la la la la la la la la la la dee dah Dee dah dee dah dee dah dee dah dee dah dee Sha la la la la la la la la la la la la Dee dah la dee dah la dee dah la D-d-d-d-d-d-d-d-d-d...