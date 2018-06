The Daily Cut: Whitesnake "Here I Go Again"

Video of Whitesnake - Here I Go Again lyrics

ALBUM: Saints & Sinners

YEAR: 1982

WRITERS: David Coverdale, Bernie Marsden

LYRICS: I don't know where I'm going But I sure know where I've been Hanging on the promises In songs of yesterday And I've made up my mind, I ain't wasting no more time Here I go again Here I go again Though I keep searching for an answer, I never seem to find what I'm looking for Oh, Lord, I pray You give me strength to carry on, 'Cause I know what it means To walk along the lonely street of dreams Here I go again on my own Goin' down the only road I've ever known, Like a hobo I was born to walk alone But I've made up my mind I ain't wasting no more time Just another heart in need of rescue, Waiting on love's sweet charity I am gonna hold on For the rest of my days, 'Cause I know what it means To walk along the lonely street of dreams Here I go again on my own Goin' down the only road I've ever known, Like a hobo I was born to walk alone And I've made up my mind I ain't wasting no more time But here I go again, Here I go again, Here I go again, Here I go... And I've made up my mind, I ain't wasting no more time Here I go again on my own Goin' down the only road I've ever known, Like a hobo I was born to walk alone 'Cause I know what it means To walk along the lonely street of dreams Here I go again on my own Goin' down the only road I've ever known, Like a hobo I was born to walk alone I have made up my mind I ain't wasting no more time. But here I go again, Here I go again, Here I go again, Here I go, Here I go again.