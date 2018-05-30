The Daily Cut: The Who "Summertime Blues"

Video of The Who ~ Summertime Blues

ALBUM: Live At Leeds

YEAR: 1970

WRITERS: Eddie Cochran, Jerry Neal Capehart

LYRICS: Well, I'm a gonna raise a fuss, I'm a gonna raise a holler I've been working all summer just to try and earn a dollar Well, I went to the boss, said I got a date The boss said "No Dice, son, you gotta work late" Sometimes I wonder, what am I gonna do There ain't no cure for the summertime blues Well, my mom and poppa told me, "Son you gotta earn some money If you want to use the car to go out next Sunday" Well, I didn't go to work, I told the boss I was sick He said "You can't use the car 'cause you didn't work a lick" Sometimes I wonder, what am I gonna do There ain't no cure for the summertime blues Gonna take two weeks, gonna have a fine vacation Gonna take my problems to the United Nations Well, I went to my congressman, he said, quote "I'd like to help you son but you're too young to vote" Sometimes I wonder, what am I gonna do There ain't no cure for the summertime blues