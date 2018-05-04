The Daily Cut:Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young "Ohio"

Video of Crosby,Stills,nash and Young Four dead in ohio

On this day in '70, at Kent State University in Ohio, four students were killed and 11 wounded by National Guard troops at an anti-Vietnam War demonstration. Reacting to the tragedy later in the month, Neil Young wrote "Ohio," which Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young records.

ALBUM: So Far

YEAR: 1971

WRITER: Neil Young

LYRICS: Tin soldiers and Nixon coming, We're finally on our own. This summer I hear the drumming, Four dead in Ohio. Gotta get down to it Soldiers are cutting us down Should have been done long ago. What if you knew her And found her dead on the ground How can you run when you know? Gotta get down to it Soldiers are cutting us down Should have been done long ago. What if you knew her And found her dead on the ground How can you run when you know? Tin soldiers and Nixon coming, We're finally on our own. This summer I hear the drumming, Four dead in Ohio.