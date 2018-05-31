Damarious Randall didn't think jersey tweet would go viral

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Damarious Randall has a lot riding on the outcome of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

He also learned a hard lesson about fans in northeast Ohio thanks to Twitter – never root against a Cleveland team. Or at least don’t tweet about rooting against a Cleveland team.

Randall has been taken aback at the response a pair of his tweets have gotten, especially when he promised to buy a jersey for anyone who retweeted his promise to buy anyone a jersey should the Cavs beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

“I definitely didn’t think it would go as viral as it did,” Randall said Wednesday. “I definitely didn’t think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it.

“Obviously, it was a joke, but just to know how passionate this fanbase is, it’s definitely encouraging.”

That tweet, promising to buy a jersey for anyone who retweeted it if the Cavs win, is approaching 900,000 retweets and counting, a Twitter record for an athlete and now in the top-10 of the most retweeted tweets in the history of the social media site according to rankings published on Wikipedia.

“Do I get a trophy,” Randall quipped when informed of the record.

So how many retweets did he think he’d get?

“I didn’t think it would get over 100 retweets,” Randall said. “I didn’t think people were actually going to view that as a serious tweet from me but obviously it got the whole world excited about it and now I’m actually excited about it.”

The response has been so crazy that Randall’s phone freezes every time he tries to use the app, but his teammates are keeping him apprised of the count.

“My phone literally just shuts down,” Randall said.

Randall didn’t seem to be too concerned with the potential financial ramifications should the Cavs shock the world. Right now, he is just enjoying the attention the tweet has gotten.

“I’m definitely having fun,” Randall said. “No, I didn’t think the tweet would go as viral as it did. That just kinda goes to show that this Cleveland fanbase is great, and I’m actually excited about it just to know that the fanbase is like this and I just really can’t imagine how it’s going to be once the Browns start winning a lot of games.”

Randall said he’s been a Steph Curry fan since his college days at Davidson and seeing Curry overcome injuries and early struggles in his career to blossom into a superstar is inspiring to him and something he respects.

“I am not anti-LeBron,” Randall said. “I’m actually a big LeBron fan as well but when he’s going against Steph, I would rather Steph over LeBron but at the end of the day they’re both great players.

“I definitely respect everything LeBron has done for this community and for this city and state. He is one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball.”

Randall had plans to sit courtside for The Finals at Quicken Loans Arena, but he anticipates that tickets for him may now be hard to come by.

“This is just going to make the game a lot more exciting for the fans and myself,” Randall said. “It should be a great series.”