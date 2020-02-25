Sizing up the Browns as the 2020 NFL Combine begins

INDIANPOLIS, Indiana (92.3 The Fan) – They aced their introductory press conferences, now the real work begins for Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski.

Berry and Stefanski have had time to watch the tape and perform an autopsy on the 2019 season that led to both taking control of the Browns.

Now it’s time to begin fixing what went wrong and the roster.

Where do the Browns need help?

The tongue-in-cheek response in previous years has been “everywhere,” and while there’s always a need for talent, the needs are more defined this offseason.

The No. 1 priority must be offensive tackle.

Whether that is in free agency or the draft, the Browns need two of them to start, which is not the greatest position to be in, but that’s where they are. Greg Robinson wasn’t coming back. That decision was made long before his career went up in smoke with that pot bust in Texas. The previous regime overpaid for right tackle Chris Hubbard, a deal Berry can get out of now despite having three years remaining because Hubbard has been paid the $15.15 million in guarantees. They also need a starting right guard.

It’s expected the No. 10 – or wherever they end up picking in round one in April – will be used on a tackle.

2020 is a big year for Baker Mayfield to prove himself. That said, it’s also a year in which Berry and Stefanski hope QB-hungry teams reach for them in the top-9 of the draft, pushing tackles and talent to them.

Depending how Berry and Stefanski feel about David Njoku, who found himself in the doghouse late last season, tight end could also be another priority along with receiver depth, but this draft class may only fill one of those needs, and this week should be able to confirm or modify views on that for them.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are coming off surgery – Beckham to repair a core muscle injury and Landry his hip. Landry is out until training camp while No. 13 probably won’t be around much during the offseason program providing Stefanski with the challenge of installing his new offense with Mayfield while also gaining the opportunity to groom younger players at the position. The receiver class is loaded, unlike tight ends, this year but how much of a priority the position is to Berry and Stefanski in year one remains to be seen.

A big-time business decision awaits regarding Kareem Hunt, who will be a restricted free agent next month. Should the Browns retain Hunt, they’re pretty much set at running back, otherwise they’ll need to devise a plan for Nick Chubb’s compliment.

Defensively, they need starters at safety and linebacker and then depth everywhere else unless they choose to move on from defensive end Olivier Vernon, who carries a $15.25 million price tag in the final year of his deal. Should they move on from Vernon within the next month, which is possible, add defensive end to the offseason “must have” shopping list. New defensive coordinator Joe Woods is already on record as saying there’s no such thing as enough edge rushers, so that could be made a priority regardless.

Berry was in on the selection of Joe Schobert in the 2016 Draft, but his rookie deal is up. With every agent in town, Berry can easily speak with Schobert’s people about a new deal. Former GM John Dorsey had multiple conversations with Schobert’s representatives, but the two sides appeared far apart. Can Berry make progress this week, and does he want to?

Berry and Stefanski were not at the Senior Bowl, meaning this week at the NFL Combine is their first chance to sit down face-to-face with prospects. Berry moved on from assistant GM Eliot Wolf and VP of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith – both have since been added to the Seahawks front office. Director of college scouting Steve Malin was also let go by Berry so how much information that Malin and his staff put together in the fall gets used going forward is unknown. It’s conceivable Berry might be starting from scratch, or at least close to it, as he prepares for his first NFL Draft.

Any time there is a front office change, the metrics of evaluation change too.

They’ll also be combing through medical reports – the real reason behind the whole concept of the Combine to begin with.

While the on-field workouts, which have now moved to the 4-11 p.m. window starting Thursday night, draw the oohs and aahs from fans and media, the interviews and medical exams are the most illuminating portion of the week for the Browns and the 31 other teams that are here.

Earlier this month, Berry promised to aggressively add talent for Stefanski.

Berry will begin to see just how much talent he’ll be able to add, along with which holes he can fill, come April this week in Indianapolis.

It’ll also be the first test of the new organizational alignment, which ownership felt needed to be, and feels has been, fixed.