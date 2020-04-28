Dates for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland announced

The 2021 NFL Draft, scheduled to be hosted by the city of Cleveland, will be held April 29-May 1 the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced Tuesday.

“We’re excited for Cleveland to ‘Rock The Clock’ as the host of next year’s NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience – assuming large gatherings can take place without compromising the well-being of participants,” David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland said. “We, along with our partners at the NFL, the Cleveland Browns and the City of Cleveland, are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all spectators and participants. We’re working tirelessly to make this the best Draft event yet – for the NFL and its fans as well as for the Cleveland community.”

Although specific details of where and how events will take place, a clue was offered in the announcement that said the draft will be held at “iconic locations around FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

“The NFL Draft is an international celebration for our entire league and all sports fans, and we look forward to hosting the event, highlighting our city and continuing to share Northeast Ohio’s passion for football in 2021,” Dave Jenkins, Browns executive vice president and chief operating officer said. “Throughout the process, our local partnership and the NFL have focused on providing an exceptional experience for everyone in Cleveland, and prioritizing everyone’s safety and well-being is always a core component to achieving that goal, no matter the event or circumstance.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to cancel events in Las Vegas, which was awarded the 2022 NFL Draft, this year. General managers and team executives made their selections from their homes and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduced the picks from his basement.

The event and broadcast went off without major glitches, but the hope is the draft will be able to resume it’s normal format next year in Cleveland.

“We successfully brought to life the first virtual NFL Draft last week, and we are now very excited to work with Cleveland to incorporate some of the innovations and special access from 2020 into our planning for 2021,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events said. “We look forward to partnering with the Browns, the City of Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland to create a memorable celebration of football for such a passionate fan base and community.”