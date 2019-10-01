Browns Notes: Antonio Callaway expected to be healthy, ready to contribute

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Receiver Antonio Callaway is off the reserve/suspended by the commissioner’s list and eligible to practice and play immediately.

Callaway was suspended for the first four games of the season due to a substance abuse violation.

Midway through training camp Callaway suffered a high ankle sprain but head coach Freddie Kitchens expects Callaway to be healthy and ready to go.

“I am assuming that he is [healthy>,” Kitchens said Monday. “I am assuming that he has been doing his part in getting in shape and getting ready to go. I expect nothing else out of Antonio. I am looking forward to getting him back.”

The Browns received a temporary roster exemption from the league office and Callaway was designated Exempt/Commissioner Permission according to the league’s transaction wire. The team will have to make a move with the current 53 for Callaway.

Callaway, who caught 43 passes for 586 yards and 5 touchdowns as a rookie in 2018, tweeted Monday he was ready to return.

Water cannon salute – When the Browns touched down at Hopkins airport Sunday night, a pair of Cleveland airport fire trucks were there to greet them with a water cannon salute in honor of the 40-25 thrashing of the Ravens.

“That was really cool,” center JC Tretter said. “We got the announcement over the loudspeaker on the plane, and everybody had their phones out videoing it. Something I have never experienced. That was an awesome thing to see. It was really cool.”

While Kitchens appreciated the gesture, he wanted to caution against getting overzealous following the win.

“To be recognized like that was fun, but everybody needs to understand that it was one game,” Kitchens said. “We have not won anything yet.

“The gesture of course is appreciated. Also in the same line, it was a good win for us. It was a good win for the organization. That is what we have to do. We have to continue to stack wins.”

No flex, yet – The Browns game against Seattle will not be flexed to primetime and it will remain a 1 p.m. kickoff a source told 92.3 The Fan Monday. There were discussions about possibly moving that game.

The NFL’s agreement with NBC allows for two games to be flexed between weeks 5 and 10 and the network is looking to flex out of the Oct. 13 game between the Steelers and Chargers in Los Angeles.

Teams are permitted to play a maximum of six primetime games in a season but are only permitted to be scheduled for five in April. The Browns, who have six 1 p.m. kickoffs remaining on their schedule, could be flexed up to two times this season depending how things play out in the coming weeks.

Injury report – Receiver Jarvis Landry was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Landry caught a team-high 8 passes for a career-high 167 yards in Sunday’s win at Baltimore.