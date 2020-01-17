Arrest warrant issued for Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – It appears that Odell Beckham Jr. took celebrating LSU’s national championship too far Monday night.

NOLA.com was first to report that an arrest warrant has been issued for Beckham for simple battery, a misdemeanor, on Thursday.

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation,” a Browns spokesman said in a statement Thursday.

Video from the locker room that went viral on social media Wednesday appeared to show Beckham slap a security officer on the butt after the officer told LSU right guard Damien Lewis not to smoke in the locker room.

Multiple players, including Lewis, were seen smoking cigars, which is prohibited in the Superdome, after their big win.

NOLA.com reported that a judge denied a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge originally sought by authorities.

Prior to joining the Tigers in their locker room, more video from the field moments after LSU beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game showed Beckham handing what appeared to be wads of cash to multiple players.

Originally LSU tried to deny Beckham gave real money to its student athletes but backed down Tuesday in a statement released by the school.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

Under Louisiana law, Beckham could face six months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000 if he were to be convicted.

Beckham's first season with the Browns was nothing short of drama-filled.

He skipped the offseason program with the exception of two workouts, was disciplined by the league for wearing an expensive watch, had to switch out his visor as well as cleats during games because they didn't conform to league rules, allegedly told opponents to “come get him” because he was unhappy and he said that he played most of the season with a sports hernia injury that may require surgery.

Despite the injury, he still played in all 16 games and finished with 74 catches for 1,035 yards.