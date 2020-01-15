Art Modell not elected to Hall of Fame, former Browns WR Mac Speedie in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Art Modell was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the NFL’s special ‘Centennial class’ however an original Browns was – receiver Mac Speedie.

Modell, the former owner of the Browns and Ravens, was nominated for the contributors category.

Former NFL Films president Steve Sabol, former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and former Baltimore Colts, Dolphins and Giants general manager George Young were elected as the three contributors of the special class.

Modell’s legacy is forever stained for firing two of the greatest coaches in history – Paul Brown and Bill Belichick, pushing arguably the greatest player ever, running back Jim Brown, into retirement and of course moving the Browns to Baltimore where the franchise was renamed the Ravens in 1996.

Speedie, who played for the Browns from 1946-1952 helping the team win four AAFC championships and NFL title in 1950, was among 10 seniors elected making him the 17th Brown in the Hall of Fame.

Speedie was considered one of the most prolific receivers of his era averaging more than 800 receiving yards per season during his seven years in the AAFC and NFL, a record that stood for 20 years. He also averaged 49.9 receiving yards per game, another record that stood for 25 years.

A member of the 1940s Pro Football Hall of Fame all-1940s team, Speedie was a two-time pro bowler and three time first-team all-pro after the Browns joined the NFL in 1950.

The two coaches were announced over the weekend – former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson.

The ‘Centennial class’ was voted on by a special blue-ribbon panel comprised of 25 members of the selection committee in addition to Hall of Famers, coaches, football executives and leading historians.