Baker Mayfield, wife Emily, pledge to match $50,000 in donations to Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are adding $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank match pool.

The couple took to the Browns’ quarterback’s official Instagram account to make the announcement while encouraging others to donate whatever they can to help the organization fight hunger during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is an unprecedented time for our country and for so many families and individuals alike, but what makes our country so great is how we come together and rally in times of crisis,” Emily Mayfield said. “Cleveland has always been the underdog, but we’re also known for our hustle and our true grit. So, it’s time for us to all rally together and show everyone how we can come together for our fellow Clevelanders.”

Donations can be made by clicking HERE.

“We want to help out in any way we can and even if you guys can’t help out, a dollar or ten dollars goes a long way,” Baker Mayfield said. “Whatever you do, we will match that, so please help out. Wherever you’re at, whatever community you’re in, anything matters, anything helps. We’re all affected by this, so please click the link in our bio for the donation page. Love, thoughts and prayers out to everybody else, so prayers out.”

Food bank officials say that they can provide four meals for every dollar that is donated.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters along with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse donated over 3,300 pounds of perishable food that was for scheduled arena events to the food bank with the building closed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

The Cavs also matched a financial donation made by head coach B.J. Bickerstaff to the foodbank and Children’s Hunger Alliance.