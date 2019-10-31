Baker Mayfield storms off following confrontational exchange with reporter

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield’s frustration with a 2-5 start boiled over Wednesday afternoon.

Mayfield, who is the face of the franchise and multiple corporations through his endorsements, stormed off in anger following a line of questioning about the 2-minute drive at the end of the first half in New England Wednesday.

Mayfield, who has had a history of confrontational moments with the reporter, got agitated when he was asked about a lack of urgency at the end of the first half in the 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

“There was a penalty, so we were in negative yardage,” Mayfield said.

The reporter responded that there was a lot of time between snaps.

“Well when the penalty happened and the clock and we’re behind the chains,” Mayfield said as the reporter interjected prompting the quarterback to get upset.

“Stop saying, ‘but,’” Mayfield said. “I just told you, the clock was running, and we had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don’t play, you don’t know it. That’s just plain and simple.”

Mayfield was then asked if he was happy with the drive prompting him to end the session.

“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield said. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus….”

Following the exchange and after the locker room closed for the day Mayfield tweeted: “Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it.... I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way... that’s too bad.”

Mayfield has had a frustrating sophomore season to date. He is completing 57.6% of his passes with 6 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and he ranks statistically as one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league.