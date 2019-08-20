Freddie Kitchens not worried about Baker Mayfield painting bullseye on Browns

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield plays the game of football with no regrets.

He talks about the game the same way.

Some might see that as a problem waiting to happen, as evidenced by comments Mayfield made in a GQ profile about the Giants’ selection of Daniel Jones sixth overall in the draft, but not head coach Freddie Kitchens.

“I think Baker knows exactly what he is doing,” Kitchens said following Tuesday’s practice. “You guys are not giving him enough credit from the standpoint of he is 24 years old. He is very mature, but again, he is still 24-year old. He is going to have things he learns along the way, in football, in life and everything else. I do not think it matters.”

But isn’t Mayfield painting a bull’s-eye on the Browns?

“We do not care. We do not care. It is already on there so it does not matter,” Kitchens said. “We will be ready to play. I do not know what a ‘bullseye’ is. I do not know what that is. Does anybody know? Does anybody know what a bullseye is?

“If they are not trying to beat our ass and we are not trying to beat their ass, I do not know what else you do. That is what we are going to try and do, and hopefully, they try and do the same.”

In that GQ profile of Mayfield published online Tuesday morning, the Browns’ quarterback was quoted in what appeared to be a casual conversation at a restaurant with the author while sitting in a booth when a segment on the Giants appeared on the TVs that were tuned to ESPN.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said according to the magazine. “Blows my mind.”

Jones went 17-19 at Duke and his selection was a surprising head turner to a lot of people in the NFL, and the media.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield was quoted as saying in the profile about team’s evaluation and selection of quarterbacks. “That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win.”

In New York, Jones was asked about Mayfield’s comments, which have gone viral and given writers plenty of fresh meat to chew on.

Mayfield took to Instagram to defend himself Tuesday afternoon when blog sites began aggregating the quote and he posted the following on his Instagram story:

“This is not what I said…. Just so we’re clear. I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB’s. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel.”

Mayfield doesn't hold back, and he doesn't feel he should have to.

“Quarterbacks, by the textbook, are supposed to be reserved, cool, calm, and collected,” Mayfield. Told GQ. “I do it my own way.”

Kitchens seems fine with Mayfield’s way.

“Do we not have a bull’s-eye on us because we are in the NFL and we are playing on Sundays? We are going to get somebody’s best effort,” Kitchens said. “What does that tell you about the team? That is like being disrespectful to the team you are playing if you do not think you are getting your best effort from them. What are they going to do? Sit like 10 starters? I do not understand that. We are going to give our best effort every week, and I hope that we get theirs. Then we will see who is best, and that is all.

“The expectations that you guys set does not matter about our expectations. Our expectation is to just perform the best that we can do, and that changes week to week a lot of times. You guys know how the football season goes. That is why we are just worried about tomorrow, and then we will let that take care of itself and get better the next day, and then look up a month from now and see how good we are.”