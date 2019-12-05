Baker Mayfield throws Thursday, doesn't look limited with wrap

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield let it rip with ease Thursday.

The Browns’ quarterback was back taking his usual reps during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Mayfield didn’t look limited Thursday morning and he plans to play Sunday against the Bengals “[Because] Mama didn’t raise a wuss.”

It was the first time Mayfield threw since suffering the injury during Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Steelers.

Mayfield inured his right hand following through on a deep ball to receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the closing seconds of the first half Sunday in Pittsburgh. His hand hit the helmet and face mask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree.