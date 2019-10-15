Browns Notes: Baker Mayfield limited Tuesday with hip injury

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield didn’t do much Tuesday, 2 days after suffering a hip injury in the third quarter of a 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

After stretching and going through warm-ups Mayfield stood with a ball cap and watched while teammates continued to go through drills.

Fortunately for the Browns, they’re entering their bye week, giving Mayfield some much needed rest time to recuperate.

Garrett Gilbert and Eric Dungey handled the throwing during the portion of practice open to reporters.

What gives? – Rashard Higgins is just as puzzled as to why he didn’t play Sunday as fans are.

“I just didn't get in. I don't know why. I was a little surprised,” Higgins said. “I felt like I was ready San Francisco game. Little frustrating. I feel like I'm somebody that Baker can rely on, and when I'm in the game I can make a difference. It'll show next game.”

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that Higgins wasn’t in his doghouse and there was a package of plays for him against Seattle that they just didn’t get to.

Higgins is anxious to help a struggling passing game.

“I just know this offense needs me so I'm doing all that it takes to get back on the field and I should be out there next game,” Higgins said.

Ward ready – Cornerback Denzel Ward felt healthy enough to play against Seattle but felt it was best, “That those guys started” giving him an extra week to rest his hamstring.

“It’s been very irritating, just wanting to be out there with my teammates,” Ward said. “I’m looking forward to getting back and helping this team.”

Ward, who missed 4 games along with rookie corner Greedy Williams, is back to 100 percent and has been able to “open up.” He expects to play against Tom Brady and New England Oct. 27.

“I’m just glad that I’m back,” Ward said.

XFL bound – Former Browns quarterback Brogan Roback and tight end Orson Charles were selected in the XFL Draft Tuesday. Roback was picked by the St. Louis Battlehawks and Charles by the DC Defenders.

Roback was with the Browns during the 2018 offseason and training camp and was one of the stars featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns.

Bye week schedule – The Browns will also practice Wednesday before taking off Thursday through Sunday for the bye week.

Injury report – DNP: S Damarious Randall, LB Joe Schobert, DL Daniel Ekuale