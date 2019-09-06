Browns Notes: Baker Mayfield, Christian Kirksey and Charley Hughlett named captains

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns named their captains for the 2019 season Friday morning.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield represents the offense, linebacker Christian Kirksey the defense and long snapper Charley Hughlett the special teams unit.

“It was a team vote,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said.

Mayfield enters his second season after setting the rookie franchise record for passing with 3,725 yards and breaking the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes with 27 despite starting just 13 games.

“That position lends itself to (being a captain),” Kitchens said. “It’s good to see the quantity of votes, that was telling to me.”

You can hear Kirksey yell “Dawg Check” every time the Browns break the huddle for practice. The veteran linebacker, selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, was the team’s Walter Payton ‘Man of the Year’ nominee in 2018 and it marks the third consecutive year he was named a team captain.

Hughlett has handled long snapping duties for the Browns for the last 64 games dating back to the 2015 season.

“We had a lot of guys that got a lot of votes,” Kitchens said. “That means guys are affecting others.”

OBJ good to go – If there was any doubt whether Odell Beckham Jr. would play Sunday against the Titans, it was eliminated Friday.

“Odell’s ready to go,” Kitchens said.

Although Beckham said Thursday, he’s not been able to open up and run full speed, he won’t be on a snap count.

“No. He's going,” Kitchens said.

Injury report – Questionable: LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring); Expected to play: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip), DT Devaroe Lawrence (shoulder).