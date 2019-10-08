Upon further review, Baker Mayfield didn’t snub Richard Sherman, 49ers

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield didn’t snub the 49ers during the pregame handshake as Richard Sherman claims.

Sherman blasted Mayfield following the 49ers 31-3 drubbing of the Browns Monday night.

“What's amazing, and annoying, was him not shaking hands at the beginning,” Sherman told Mike Silver of NFL.com and NFL Media. “That's some college s---. It's ridiculous. We're all trying to get psyched up, but shaking hands with your opponent, that's NFL etiquette, and when you pull bush league stuff, that's disrespectful to the game. And believe me, that's gonna get us fired up.”

The 49ers posted part of the pregame exchange on the team’s official Instagram account on their ‘story’ from Monday night and it is clear that Mayfield not only acknowledges the 49ers and shakes hands, but he clearly hugged tight end George Kittle.

I found this on the 49ers official Instagram account from their Instagram story last night - don’t see anything disrespectful from Baker here but this is a short clip. pic.twitter.com/8ZvHi4gPFC — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 8, 2019

The specific interaction between Mayfield and Sherman is obstructed, but it appears Sherman briefly leans into Mayfield for a greeting before passing him by quickly.

A fan posted a video of the interaction shown on the Levi's STadium scoreboard, which it is clearly seen that Mayfield extended his hand to Sherman and shook.

WHAT IS SHERM TALKING ABOUT HE LITERALLY SHOOK BAKER'S HAND



BAKER SHOOK EVERYONE'S HAND pic.twitter.com/Vl5AjYt5Jv — Cappin America (@FlammyMarciano) October 8, 2019

What is clear is that the narrative that Mayfield completely dissed Sherman and the 49ers during the pregame handshake is inaccurate, wrong, and unfair. But hey, Sherman gave a reporter a great quote that painted Mayfield in a negative light so everyone ran with it.

Sherman had 4 tackles, broke up two passes and intercepted another in San Francisco's win.

Mayfield had his worst game as a pro completing just 8 of 22 passes for 100 yards with 2 interceptions. He was benched with just over 5 minutes to play in the fourth quarter with the team down 28.