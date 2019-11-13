Roar by the Shore: Baker Mayfield seeks home-field advantage from fans

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The roar from Browns fans can at times rival a jet engine.

Baker Mayfield would prefer it doesn’t get revved up while they’re trying to run the offense.

Following Sunday’s win over the Bills it appeared Mayfield took a subtle jab at Cleveland’s raucous fans when asked about head coach Freddie Kitchens electing to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3 in the second quarter before right tackle Chris Hubbard false started. They kicked a 27-yard field goal for a 9-7 lead instead.

“We believed we had a good call,” Mayfield said after the game. “It was just our crowd noise seemed to be a little loud when we needed it to be quiet, which is strange at a home game.”

On Tuesday, Mayfield, who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind, explained what he meant.

“No, it wasn’t that [a shot at the fans], it was just the fact when we’re on offense, we need it to be quiet,” Mayfield said. “It might have ruffled some feathers; once again that’s okay, but when we’re on offense during a critical down, we need to be able to have silence in our own stadium.

“It’s gotta be an advantage for us and then when they get the ball it’s gotta be really loud. That’s just the basics of football.”

Left guard Joel Bitonio heard the noise and understands where Mayfield is coming from.

“It was a little bit loud a couple times in the red zone there going into the far tunnel,” Bitonio said. “I thought it got loud a couple times, but we can't control that. We go out there when we play and we know the Dawg Pound comes and shows up and that fourth quarter, I don't know that I've ever heard it louder than that on that last drive for us. You know Pittsburgh's going to travel no matter where they go and you're ready for it. You do what you need to do and be ready to make plays.”

Mayfield is coming off one of his best performances of the season that saw him complete 26 of 38 passes for 238 yards with 2 touchdowns and a season best QB rating of 102.7.

Creating a home field advantage has been problematic for the Browns over the last 21 years.

Following Sunday’s win over the Bills they’re 1-3 this season, and 56-106-1 since 1999, at FirstEnergy Stadium where they’ve had a winning record at home just twice and split their 8 home games 4 times.

Overall, the Browns are 98-230-1 and seek win No. 99 in the expansion era Thursday night against the Steelers.