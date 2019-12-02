Baker Mayfield not expected to miss practice this week

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield is not expected to miss any time after suffering an injury to his right throwing hand late in the first half of the Browns 20-13 loss at Pittsburgh Sunday.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens does not expect Mayfield to miss any time this week in practice.

“Baker should to be fine this week,” Kitchens said.

CBS reported that Kitchens was preparing backup Garrett Gilbert to play the second half but that was before Kitchens got the results of the negative X-rays.

Mayfield suffered the injury with less than a minute to play in the half when he hit his hand on the helmet and facemask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree while following through on a deep ball to Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns’ quarterback immediately walked to the sidelines to meet with trainers before heading to the locker room for further examination.

Mayfield said Sunday night he will play against the Bengals.

“I fully expect to be able to play,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield wore a white glove on his right hand during the second half of Cleveland’s 20-13 loss to the Steelers.