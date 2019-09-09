X-Rays negative on Browns QB Baker Mayfield's right hand

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield left FirstEnergy Stadium with a wrap on his right wrist and hand.

It was a reminder of a brutal day at the office.

Fortunately, Mayfield appears to have escaped a serious injury after being sacked five times – once for a safety – and hit seven more times in a 43-13 thrashing courtesy of the Tennessee Titans.

“I will be all right,” Mayfield said.

Following the game Mayfield underwent precautionary X-rays, which were negative, the team confirmed.

Titans linebacker Cameron Wake was responsible for 2.5 of the five sacks, including the safety that may have caused Mayfield’s injury. Wake also registered 4 quarterback hits Sunday for Tennessee, who dominated the Browns’ porous and undisciplined offensive line.

“Once they start pinning their ears back, it becomes tough sledding and then the windows get more and more tight and then they make a couple plays,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “Baker will be fine.”

The flags up front went like this: one blindside block, one disqualification, a false start and four holding penalties.

“When you hurt yourselves, you are not going to be able to overcome it every time,” Mayfield said. “You have to eliminate those things and then trying to press and do too much and having bad technique, it is just kind of a snowball effect.”

The ejection of left tackle Greg Robinson in the second quarter led to a shuffling of the offensive line, and a beating for Mayfield to endure.

Kendall Lamm, who replaced Robinson at left tackle, suffered a knee injury and did not return forcing Chris Hubbard to shift from right tackle to left tackle and Justin McCray came on to replace Hubbard on the right side.

Mayfield completed 25 of 38 passes but in the fourth he completed just three of nine passes for 21 yards and the three interceptions – one of those was intended for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – which Mayfield took responsibility for.

“It was just a bad throw. Just a bad throw,” Mayfield said. “He had the in route. Just a terrible throw. He was at the right depth, right place. Bad throw.”

Beckham caught seven of his 11 targets for 71 yards.

Mayfield threw for 285 yards but three fourth quarter turnovers allowed the Titans to turn a tight 15-13 game early in the final quarter into a laugher.