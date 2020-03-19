Browns come to terms with LB B.J. Goodson, S Karl Joseph

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – On the first official day of free agency, and technically the third overall, Andrew Berry turned his attention to the defense adding a linebacker and safety.

The Browns agreed to terms with linebacker B.J. Goodson, who started nine games for the Packers last season, and safety Karl Joseph Wednesday evening a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan.

League policy prohibits the Browns or any team from announcing deals until contracts have been executed, which includes a physical and signatures.

It’s possible that Goodson, who has experience at middle linebacker, could fill one of the roles vacated by the departure of Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey. Schobert agreed to sign with Jacksonville for five years and $53.75 million and Kirksey is now with Green Bay, signing a two-year, $16 million deal, after being released by Cleveland.

Goodson, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the New York Giants in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was dealt to the Packers prior to the start of the 2019 season.

Goodson has started 29 of the 52 games he’s appeared in registering 160 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, three quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Joseph, picked 14th overall by the Raiders in the 2016 Draft, started 41 of the 49 games he appeared in tallying 236 tackles, four interceptions, 15 passes defensed, a forced fumble three fumble recoveries, five quarterback hits, three sacks and nine tackles-for-loss.

A season-ending foot injury derailed Joseph's 2019 campaign that saw him miss the final seven games of the season.

The departures of free agents Damarious Randall, Eric Murray and Juston Burris has left the Browns shorthanded in the secondary. Murray is headed to Houston after a three-year, $20.25 million deal and Burris to Carolina for two years and $8 million.