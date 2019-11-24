Browns dunk (tank) Dolphins, 41-24 for 3rd win in a row

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns did exactly what everyone expected them to do with the Miami Dolphins. They scored a season-high in points. Nick Cubb ran for over 100 yards for the fourth time this season. Kareem Hunt scored his first touchdown as a Brown. Baker Mayfield threw for 327 yards and 3 TDs. Jarvis Landry took a match and lit his former team on fire with 10 catches for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Add it up and it resulted in a 41-24 thrashing for Cleveland’s third straight victory. Landry opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown catch from Mayfield on a slant with 9:59 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 advantage. It capped an 8 play, 75-yard drive and gave Landry a score in four consecutive games. Sheldon Richardson, the lone starter on the defensive line available, ended the Dolphins opening possession with a strip-sack of Fitzpatrick. Mayfield threw his second touchdown in 3 possessions when he found Beckham wide open in the end zone for a 14-0 lead with 1:51 left in the opening quarter to cap a 5-play, 60-yard drive. An errant snap on second down from center JC Tretter that went for a loss of 20 derailed Cleveland’s second offensive series. Cleveland outgained Miami 169-7 in the opening quarter. The second quarter didn’t go much better for the visitors. The Dolphins faked a punt on fourth-and-7 from their own 42 and got 2 yards, giving the Browns the ball at the Miami 44. Their deficit grew to 21-0 in the blink of an eye 6 plays later thanks to Landry’s second TD catch of the afternoon, a 5-yard strike from Mayfield in traffic. Landry drew a defensive pass interference on the previous snap to set up the score. Linebacker Joe Schobert ended Miami’s first threat of the afternoon with his third interception in 2 games, picking off Fitzpatrick on a deflected pass to give the Browns the ball at their own 27. Schobert would pick off Fitzpatrick again in the fourth quarter for his fourth interception in 2 games and back-to-back multi pick games. It took 9 plays and 73 yards to make it 28-0 with 1:01 on the first half clock after Kareem Hunt ran in from 6 yards out for his first touchdown as a Brown. A review reversal of a non-interference call on Dolphins corner Nik Needham working against Beckham was reversed to move the ball to the 6. A 36-yard field goal at the half gun prevented a shutout for Miami. Mayfield’s interception-less streak ended at 157 pass attempts when a slant went off Beckham’s hands into the arms of Dolphins corner Ryan Lewis early in the third quarter. Mayfield completed just 3 of 9 throws in the third quarter. Fitzpatrick turned the turnover into point by throwing an 11-yard touchdown to tight end Mike Gesicki to cut the Browns lead to 28-10 with 9:37 left in the third. The second half miscues continued for Cleveland with Austin Seibert pushing a 46-yard field goal wide right, his third miss into the Dawg Pound in 2 weeks. Seibert hit from 40 at the 11:21 mark of the fourth quarter and from 26 with 6:51 remaining for a 34-17 advantage. A mysterious personal foul penalty called on safety Damarious Randall kept the Dolphins on the field after they failed to convert on a third down and Miami marched down the field to make it a 28-17 game on an 8-yard touchdown run by Fitzpatrick. Chubb iced the cake with his seventh touchdown run of the season, from 5-yards out with 3:26 left. Fitzpatrick’s 19-yard touchdown to Alan Hurns was his 200th TD throw of his career and provided the final margin.