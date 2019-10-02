Christian Kirksey undergoes surgery to repair torn pec, out for season

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair a torn pectoral muscle and he is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Kirksey, named a team captain for the third straight year and a 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, suffered the injury Sept. 16 in a 23-3 win over the New York Jets.

The Browns drafted Kirksey in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 21 marking the second consecutive year his season ended on IR.

Kirksey recorded 11 tackles, including two for loss, in two games played prior to the injury.

In six seasons with the Browns, Kirksey started 54 of 72 games and totaled 469 tackles, 30 for loss, registered 22 QB hits, 11.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Kirksey has two years and $18 million remaining on the four-year, $38 million extension he signed in 2017, but with the guaranteed money paid out and a roster bonus of $1 million due next March, it’s unlikely he’ll be back in 2020 without restructuring his deal.