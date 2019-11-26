Clay Matthews Jr. named semifinalist for 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Maybe the fourth time will be the charm for Clay Matthews Jr.

The former Browns linebacker was named a semifinalist for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class on Tuesday, marking the fourth time Matthews has reached the list of 25 semifinalists.

In September, Matthews became the first non-Hall of Famer added to the Browns’ Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matthews was selected by the Browns 12th overall in the 1978 draft before turning into one of the best linebackers and most durable players in league history.

Matthews, who played in 278 games — the 21st most in NFL history — and amassed 1,561 tackles over that span, was a three-time All Pro and received four Pro Bowl nods.

During his 16 seasons with the Browns from 1978-93, Matthews racked up 76.5 sacks, 1,430 total tackles, 14 interceptions, 24 forced fumbles and 13 recoveries.

On Jan. 2, 2020 the list of 15 modern-era finalists will be announced.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the NFL, the league will induct a special class of 20 Hall of Famers comprised of 5 modern era players, 10 seniors (players retired for 25 or more years), 3 contributors and 2 coaches next summer.