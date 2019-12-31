Browns 2020 opponents, Draft position set

AFC South and NFC East on the schedule next year

December 31, 2019
Daryl Ruiter
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns and Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals speak following the game at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Although the embers from the dumpster fire that the 2019 season was for the Cleveland Browns are still hot, it’s never too early to look to 2020.

The opponents that will appear on their schedule are now set as is the Browns’ draft position.

Cleveland will host the Bengals, Steelers, Ravens, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Washington and the Raiders.

Road trips for 2020 include Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Tennessee, New York Giants, Dallas, Jacksonville and the New York Jets.

The Browns, who finished 6-10 along with Jacksonville, hold the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Jaguars will pick ninth because of a weaker strength of schedule.

The Browns will enter the new decade with the longest playoff drought – now 17 years – and consecutive losing seasons – 12 and counting – in the NFL.  

