Browns 2020 opponents, Draft position set

CINCINNATI, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Although the embers from the dumpster fire that the 2019 season was for the Cleveland Browns are still hot, it’s never too early to look to 2020.

The opponents that will appear on their schedule are now set as is the Browns’ draft position.

Cleveland will host the Bengals, Steelers, Ravens, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Washington and the Raiders.

Road trips for 2020 include Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Tennessee, New York Giants, Dallas, Jacksonville and the New York Jets.

The Browns, who finished 6-10 along with Jacksonville, hold the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Jaguars will pick ninth because of a weaker strength of schedule.

The Browns will enter the new decade with the longest playoff drought – now 17 years – and consecutive losing seasons – 12 and counting – in the NFL.