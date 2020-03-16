Andrew Berry’s aggressiveness gets put to the test this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – In January Andrew Berry described his strategy as a top football executive as being aggressive in adding talent.

With the new league year proceeding as normally as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re about to find out just how aggressive Berry is going to be.

Berry called Eagles general manager Howie Roseman the best in the business. What Roseman and Berry’s other previous boss John Dorsey have in common is that both love to make trades and make a bunch of them.

This week isn’t just about Berry grabbing Jimmy and Dee Haslam’s checkbook and going on a shopping spree despite having an estimated $65 million or so in salary cap space to work with.

He can start making trades Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Familiarity always plays a role in roster building with new regimes so look for connections to the Eagles for Berry, Vikings for head coach Kevin Stefanski, 49ers for defensive coordinator Joe Woods and Bengals with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt this week for potential targets.

The needs for the Browns are plentiful – on both sides of the ball.

Offensive line – left and right tackle and right guard – takes top priority and it’s safe to assume Berry will look to address one or more of those starting spots this week through free agency or trades.

The Colts re-signed left tackle Anthony Castonzo for two years and a reported $33 million on Sunday. The Eagles are letting 38-year old Jason Peters walk and the price tag via trade as well as reported $20 million per year salary demand makes Washington’s Trent Williams an unlikely candidate.

The draft might be the best option for Berry to fill left tackle because there are more, and cheaper, options available. Right tackle could be the spot to spend free agent dollars with Jack Conklin of the Titans, Daryl Williams of the Panthers and Bryan Bulaga of the Packers available.

The top free agent guards include Graham Glasgow from Detroit and Austin Blythe of the Rams. The Patriots placed the franchise tag on guard Joe Thuney Monday morning meaning Berry would have to pull off a trade.

Berry needs receiver depth behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in addition to tight end depth beyond David Njoku where the Falcons’ Austin Hooper could be a target.

Then there's the need for a backup quarterback where Chase Daniel and Case Keenum have both reportedly been linked to the Browns as options behind Baker Mayfield.

The shopping list on the defensive side of the ball is just as long, if not longer.

Assuming Berry stays with Olivier Vernon and the $15.25 million in salary and workout bonuses he is due in the final year of his deal, the top priorities are linebacker and safety where they need two starters at each position. Should the Browns move on from Vernon, edge rusher becomes another hole to fill.

Joe Schobert and Damarious Randall are being allowed to walk and Christian Kirksey, who signed with Green Bay Monday, was cut last week.

Corey Littleton of the Rams is regarded as the best available linebacker in the free agent class and Kyle Van Noy of the Patriots, Blake Martinez of the Packers or Chicago’s Nick Kwiatkoski could also be options.

Stefanski is very familiar with Vikings safety Anthony Harris but Minnesota placed the franchise tag on him Monday and Woods with safety Jimmie Ward of the 49ers. Other free agent safety options could include Ha Ha Clinton Dix of the Bears, Vonn Bell of the Saints, Rodney McLeod of the Eagles and Adrian Phillips of the Chargers.

Free agent shopping sprees rarely pay off and it’s not likely Berry will look to go on one this week but where he spends and who he acquires could provide more clues into his team building philosophy and hopefully move the Browns forward as a franchise.