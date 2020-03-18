Browns to acquire Broncos FB Andy Janovich

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Day two of the tampering period has been relatively quiet for the Cleveland Browns but it saw Andrew Berry make his first NFL trade.

And like the first player he added to the roster in February, Johnny Stanton, Berry dealt for another fullback.

The Browns agreed to acquire Andy Janovich from the Broncos for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick according to multiple reports.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski utilizes fullbacks in his offensive system and Berry has provided two of them already.

Over four seasons in Denver, Janovich has appeared in 50 games where he has caught 22 passes for 233 yards with a touchdown and run 13 times for 51 yards with three touchdowns.

The team cannot confirm any roster moves until the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. eastern.

Berry might not be done dealing.

Despite the Vikings placing the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris, the Browns reportedly remain interested in acquiring him, but any such trade would likely require a contract extension for the 29-year old.

The franchise tag for safeties for 2020 is set at $11.441 million.