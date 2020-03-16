Big catch: Browns reportedly to make Austin Hooper highest paid TE in NFL

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – It appears new Browns executive vice president and general manager Andrew Berry has landed his first big free agent target.

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper and the Brows have agreed to terms on a deal that would make Hooper the highest paid tight end in the game – for now – according to NFL Network. The annual value of Hooper's deal is expected to be north of $10 million per season.

Hooper, 25 and a former third-round pick in 2016, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that “I'm definitely leaning Cleveland. Unless something comes up unexpected, then no question Cleveland is the leader.”

In four seasons for the Falcons, Hooper started 28 of the 59 games he appeared in catching 214 passes for 2,244 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In 2019 Hooper caught 75 of 97 targets for 787 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games, 10 of those starts.

The possible addition of Hooper doesn’t faze David Njoku, who enters his fourth year with the Browns. Njoku responded to a fan on Twitter who suggested he would seek a trade by saying, “Nahhhh man cmon I love competition. We’ll push each other and get better together.”

The NFL’s legal tampering window opened at noon Monday allowing for negotiations to begin. Deals cannot be consummated or signed until the new league year officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.