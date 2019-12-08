Browns beat Bengals 27-19, Chubb runs for 106

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cincinnati Bengals put on a clinic as to why they’re 1-11. Check that, now 1-12. The Cleveland Browns, who gave up 451 yards while being held to 333, are grateful to come away with a 27-19 victory Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Nick Chubb ran for 106 yards on 15 carries, his sixth 100-yard game of the season with 99 of those yards coming in the second half. Jarvis Landry caught four passes for 76 yards while Baker Mayfield completed 11 of 24 throws for 192 yards with two interceptions in the win, the sixth of the season for Cleveland. Cincinnati quickly moved down the field on the opening possession of the game before settling for a Randy Bullock 34-yard field goal and 3-0 lead. Bullock hit from 44 yards to cut Cleveland’s lead to 7-6 after Sheldon Richardson sacked Dalton for a loss of 11 on third down. Mayfield found Beckham for an 18-yard gain on the first offensive play of the afternoon for the Browns, but the drive ended when Njoku had a pass from Mayfield ripped from his grasp as he fell on his back to the ground by Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil. Vigil got up and returned it 34 yards. The play was originally ruled a fumble by Njoku but changed to an interception. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward ended any threat by intercepting a Dalton pass that went off the hands of receiver Auden Tate and returning it 61 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 5:36 remaining in the opening quarter. It was the first pick-six for the Browns since Jason McCourty Oct. 15, 2017. Mayfield overthrew receiver KahDarel Hodge in the closing seconds of the first quarter for his 16th interception of the season. The ball, which was high, also deflected off the hands of Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb and into the arms of Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III. Five plays and 57 yards later the Bengals regained the lead, 13-6, on Joe Mixon’s 1-yard run. Cleveland countered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Mayfield’s 7-yard touchdown run that saw him dive and reach the ball to the pylon before falling out of bounds. The drive included a 20-yard completion over the middle to Landry and then a 29-yard swing pass to Hunt out of the backfield and up the far sideline. After Chubb and Hunt ran a combined six times for 17 yards in the first half, the Browns kept it on the ground for six of the seven plays on their opening drive of the second half and it resulted in Hunt’s 3-yard touchdown run and a 21-13 advantage. Chubb set the score up with a 57-yard burst. All 75 yards of the drive came on the ground. Cincinnati settled for a 28-yard field goal from Bullock to climb within 21-16. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi sacked Dalton on first-and-goal from the 2 for a loss of 8 moments after the Bengals converted on fourth-an-inches. Siebert hit from 53 yard away to extend to a 24-16 lead with 16 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The rookie kicker iced the game with 1:06 remaining by making a 31 yarder. The Browns defense came away with a key stop midway through the fourth, stopping Dalton short on a fourth-and-goal from the 4 draw up the middle run at the 2. Mayfield caught a break when his potential third interception of the game was overturned by a replay review and defensive pass interference was called instead. Cincinnati later tried to challenge an offensive pass interference on a 34-yard completion to Landry, but the play was upheld allowing Seibert to eventually seal the victory after a 14-play drive. Bullock hit from 47 with 16 seconds left to provide the final score but it didn’t matter.