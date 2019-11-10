Hollywood Squares: Browns beat Bills 19-16 thanks to Higgins late TD

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Roll out the red carpet.

The Browns are back in the win column.

Baker Mayfield found Rashard Higgins wide open in the end zone with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Browns hung on to beat the Buffalo Bills 19-16 Sunday afternoon at First Energy Stadium.

Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka was short and wide left from 53 with 22 seconds remaining, securing the end of a 4-game losing streak to push the Browns to 3-6 on the season.

The score was the only target and catch for Higgins, who had seemingly fell out of favor in recent weeks.

Mayfield completed 26 of 38 passes for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory, ending the Bills streak of allowing just 1 TD pass in a game.

Kareem Hunt ran 4 times for 30 yards and caught 7 passes for 44 yards in his Browns debut and first NFL action in nearly a year. Nick Chubb rolled for 116 yards on 20 carries but was stuffed inside the 5 multiple times.

The opening drive was a thing of beauty. Mayfield completed 4 of 5 passes – 3 of them to Landry for 47 yards and a 17-yard touchdown to put the Browns in front 6-0. Landry was flagged for taunting and Austin Seibert missed the 48-yard PAT.

Denzel Ward was hit with a 35-yard pass interference penalty right out of the gate defensively but Allen misfired on a fourth-0and-4 pass to a wide open John Brown giving Cleveland the ball back at their own 39.

After another quality drive down to the run, set up by a 16-yard Demetrious Harris conversion on fourth-and-1 and a 24-yard run down to the 1 by Chubb, the Browns had the door slammed shut on them by the Bills.

Odell Beckham Jr. was targeted 3 times during the sequence and drew a pair of pass interference penalties and also had a touchdown ripped out of his hands by Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White in the end zone. Chubb received 4 carries and couldn’t punch it in, and he was dropped for a loss of 1 on fourth down.

Cleveland out-gained Buffalo 141-12 in the opening quarter but it didn’t take the Bills long to take their first lead early in the second quarter courtesy of a 10-yard run right up the middle for Josh Allen to give the visitors a 7-6 advantage with 10:09 left in the half.

Right tackle Chris Hubbard likely saved Kitchens from himself when he false started on a fourth-and-goal from the 3 forcing kicker Austin Seibert to boot a 27-yard field goal for a 9-7 lead.

The Browns were handed a gift when Stephen Hauschka missed from 34 yards out into the Dawg Pound with 17 seconds left in the half to preserve the Browns’ 9-7 advantage.

Defensive end Chad Thomas, in for the injured Olivier Vernon, wrecked the Bills opening drive of the second half with a sack of Allen at mid field. Buffalo pinned the Browns at their own 8 with a punt before Kitchens had Mayfield lined up in a shotgun with an empty backfield. Tremaine Edmunds untouched to sack Mayfield for a safety to tie the game at 9.

Seibert regained the lead for the Browns with just under 4 minutes to play in the third quarter by hitting a 47-yard field goal into the dawg pound for a 12-9 advantage.

Josh Allen scrambles, fumbles at the 7 after being stripped by Sheldon Richardson, ball recovered by Bills at the 1. After replay overturned a Frank Gore TD run, Allen kept it for the 16-12 lead with 5:26 remaining.

The Browns escaped a disaster when replay overturned a Bills defensive touchdown after Mayfield caught the snap, let go of it for Hunt, who dropped it. Jerry Hughes picked it up and ran 35 yards to the end zone but after review, it was ruled a forward pass giving Cleveland new life.

They would march 10 plays and 82 yards on the drive capped by Higgins’ catch for win No. 3.