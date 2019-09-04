Color Rush: NFL grants Browns request to make popular uniform primary for 2019

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns special ‘Color Rush’ uniforms will be a primary uniform for the team in 2019.

The NFL granted the Browns’ request and the team will wear the uniforms six times at home during the upcoming season beginning with Sunday’s opener against the Tennessee Titans.

With new uniforms set to debut next year combined with the popularity of the uniform, the Browns petitioned the league office in March to make the change.

The team will also wear the uniforms against the Rams Sept. 22, Seahawks Oct. 13, Steelers Nov. 14, Bengals Dec. 8 and Ravens Dec. 22.

The Browns went 3-0 in 2018 – beating the Jets in Week 3, the Ravens in Week 5 and the Bengals in Week 16 – while wearing them.