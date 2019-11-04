Browns waive Jermaine Whitehead following threatening social media posts

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns waived safety Jermaine Whitehead Monday morning after Whitehead took to Twitter to fire back at fans and critics following Sunday’s 24-19 loss at Denver.

Whitehead, who missed multiple tackles in the loss to the Broncos, took exception to criticism on social media, including threatening 92.3 The Fan’s Dustin Fox.

Fox tweeted “Whiteheads effort tackling today is a joke” to which the safety responded after the game, “Come get it in blood b*** made a** lil boy. I’m out there with a broke hand ...don’t get smoked f*** a*** cracker”

Whitehead wore a large black brace on his left hand during the game, which may have led to the difficulty wrapping up opponents.

Fox wasn’t the only tweet Whitehead responded to, and he continued the threatening behavior.

“Don’t get shot at lil b**** …can you whoop my a**.. f*** football… let me know when you need the address,” Whitehead tweeted at another account.

Whitehead also tweeted “Imma kill you b****… that’s on blood” before his account was suspended by Twitter following the posts.

Whitehead then went on his Instagram account and continued sparring with fans after posting, “Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you. They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don’t need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can’t nobody f*** with you. I dare em to try.”

After a fan responded, “you aren’t about the smoke,” Whitehead replied, “80 Lou Groza Blvd let me know if you’d like to find out.” The address is the Browns’ training facility.

A Browns spokesperson issued a statement Sunday night condemning the posts.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate. We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”