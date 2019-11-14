Browns cut WR Antonio Callaway, activate OT Drew Forbes from IR

Dee Haslam says Browns to attend Colin Kaepernick workout in Atlanta

November 14, 2019
Daryl Ruiter
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Receiver Antonio Callaway was waived Thursday afternoon to make room for the return of rookie offensive tackle Drew Forbes.

Callaway, who was benched for Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Bills for showing up late for the game, was a fourth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft that came into the league with a lengthy list of red flags out of Florida, including a failed drug test at the NFL Combine.

Callaway was suspended for 4 games for violating the league’s drug policies to begin the season.

He caught 8 passes for 89 yards in 4 games this season

Forbes, selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Southwest Missouri State, started a preseason game but suffered a knee injury in the preseason finale before he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 2. The team designated him to return from IR on Oct. 24. 

It is unclear if Forbes will be active Thursday night against Pittsburgh.

Checking out Colin – The Browns will send a representative to attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday in Atlanta according to co-owner Dee Haslam.

Haslam confirmed the team will at least send a scout to the workout, being held by the NFL for all 32 teams during an appearance at a City Club forum held at the Idea Center in downtown Cleveland with Jim Rooney, son of the late Steelers owner Art Rooney, promoting his new book A Different Way to Win, Dan Rooney’s Story.

