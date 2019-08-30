Browns sack Lions, take GLC with 20-16 win

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns successfully defended their 2018 Great Lakes Classic title by hanging on for a 20-16 victory over the Lions, capping a 3-1 preseason Thursday night.

For their efforts, they get to add the coveted 2019 plaque to their commemorative barge after winning back-to-back GLCs.

And now the focus turns to the roster and the cuts to 53.

Austin Seibert likely locked up the kicking job by making both of his PAT’s and a pair of field goals – 36 and 33 yards – Thursday night. “He is supposed to perform,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said. That means Seibert has made his last eight kicks over two games giving Kitchens what he was looking for – confidence.

“I think I did everything in my power to get the best out of myself towards the end of this camp,” Seibert said. “I am happy with the results and the way I have kicked the last week, two weeks.”

Garrett Gilbert did nothing to hurt his prospects of being the No. 3 QB on the depth chart with his start against the Lions. He finished 13 of 24 for 117 yards and a touchdown in a half of work. His numbers would’ve been better with some assistance from the receiver corps.

Two weeks ago, it felt like the Browns had an embarrassment of riches at wideout, but they were exposed during the final two preseason games and difficult decisions at the position will need to be made over the next 24-48 hours.

Derrick Willies caught two of his three targets for 46 yards, including a 36-yarder. Braxton Miller, who has impressed the coaching staff in his brief time in Cleveland, caught three of his six targets for 19 yards.

“I thought he did well,” Kitchens said of Miller. “He had a couple balls that got called back from penalties. He took one screen and made something out of it. It did not look like there was much there. He used his hands well. I thought he did well.”

Receiver Ishmael Hyman almost played his way out of contention for the 53 on the second offensive series. Gilbert, Hyman’s AAF teammate with the Orlando Apollos, went to him on three straight plays. The first was a drop on a deep post, the second a drop on a simple out and the third throw was broken up on the sideline. But Kitchens liked the way Hyman responded to finish the game with five catches on 11 targets for 61 yards.

“I thought it was very impressive that Ishmael Hyman dropped a couple balls early and one of them for a big play – we continue to talk about just playing the next play – and he came back and had a pretty good game,” Kitchens said.

Running back Dontrell Hillard did nothing to damage his standing on the 53 by carrying 12 times for 65 yards and catching two passes for 13 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown that gave the Browns a 10-2 lead.

“I am comfortable with our backfield. We have been comfortable with our backfield for a while,” Kitchens said. “We think D’Ernest [Johnson] can play, we think Dontrell [Hilliard] can play, we think Trayone [Gray] gives us some things and we think ‘Uno’ [Ouellette] gives us some things.”

Tackle Drew Forbes suffered a left knee injury in the second quarter when his left leg got awkwardly bent and rolled up on. He did not return and there could potentially be a possibility that it opens a roster spot on the offensive line and he could be an IR candidate, but that at this point is speculation.

Austin Corbett had another, we’ll call it difficult night, working at center in run blocking and pass protection. Corbett will probably make the roster, but he’s done his best to give John Dorsey second thoughts in the preseason.

Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence made his presence felt early. He recorded a sack on the first defensive snap of the game, and he applied pressure on multiple other snaps.

“Well, he wasted no time tonight, right? That was him in the backfield so I think he wanted to show everybody that that was not a fluke,” Kitchens said. “I think he certainly did that. I was very impressed with Devaroe. Devaroe carried the practices over to the games. He was the same way in practices. I am always happy when guys do that. What you see in practice is what you see in the game. I just want to know what we are going to get when they cross the white lines, and I know what I am getting from him.”

Defensive end Chad Thomas and Ray-Ray Armstrong also recorded sacks in the win.

Jamie Gillan handled the punting duties but we’re still giving the edge to veteran Britton Colquitt despite his efforts to make it a tougher decision. Gillan averaged 44.3 yards on six punts with a long of 50 yards. He downed one inside the 20.

“I think what will land me a job is punting well. I just need to keep getting more consistent,” Gillan said. “Every punting coach and special teams coordinator would like consistency from the punting unit. It was really good to get experience under my belt these last four games, which is a different punt scheme compared to college.”

Receiver Rashard Higgins and tight end David Njoku were the regulars on offense that started while cornerback TJ Carrie and safety Jermaine Whitehead began the night with the defense. Njoku wasn’t targeted ad Higgins caught both targets for 19 yards.