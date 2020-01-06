Patriots loss could speed up Browns coaching search

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Tennessee Titans not only potentially ended the greatest dynasty in NFL history Saturday night, but in the process potentially sped up the Cleveland Browns’ search for their next head coach.

Tennessee’s 20-13 win at New England eliminated the Patriots and freed up Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to interview and or be hired immediately as an NFL head coach.

McDaniels was expected to hold off interviewing for any head jobs until Friday, Jan. 10 as to not interfere with any playoff preparations for the Patriots, but that’s all changed now.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have had their eye on McDaniels for years, dating back to the 2014 coaching search that ended in Mike Pettine’s hiring. Former Browns general manager Michael Lombardi recently revealed on a webcast how close he felt the Browns came to hire McDaniels back then.

The Haslams now have their best chance to land McDaniels, who was born in Barberton, is a Canton native and John Carroll alumn, should that be the direction they chose to go in.

Cleveland might need to move quickly.

Carolina and the New York Giants are reportedly interested in McDaniels and with Jason Garrett likely out in Dallas, the Cowboys could be too.

With so much uncertainty awaiting this offseason in New England, including the future of six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, McDaniels is expected to finally jump ship for his second head coaching job, 10 years after his tenure in Denver came to a quick end less than two years into it.

In February 2018 McDaniels agreed to take over as the Colts head coach and began hiring assistant coaches for his staff in Indianapolis before backing out of the agreement the same day he was announced by the team.

Sunday the search committee, which is comprised of owner Jimmy Haslam along with executive vice president JW Johnson, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and vice president of football administration Chris Cooper, is scheduled to travel to Buffalo to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Daboll served as the Browns offensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010 under Eric Mangini.

The Bills were eliminated by the Houston Texans Saturday afternoon in overtime 22-19.

Cleveland interviewed 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh Saturday in San Francisco.

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the job on Thursday and on Friday the Browns interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.