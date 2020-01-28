Andrew Berry set to return as Browns top football exec

CLEVELAND, Ohio, (92.3 The Fan) – Andrew Berry is returning to Cleveland.

Berry, who served as a vice president of player personnel from 2016-18, is about to take over the football operation, including the roster, for the Cleveland Browns a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns have not confirmed or announced the hire but that should happen Tuesday.

He’ll be the fifth top football executive hired by owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

The 32-year old spent the last year working for Howie Roseman in Philadelphia as the Eagles vice president of football operations.

Now he’s about to become the league’s youngest top football executive.

Berry worked under Sashi Brown for two years and was retained by John Dorsey, whom the team “mutually” parted ways with Dec. 31, for a year.

Brown’s tenure with the Browns was marred by a 1-31 record over two seasons that saw a lot of cap space and draft picks collected and very little talent assembled which led to Dorsey’s hiring with four weeks remining in the 2017 season.

Only five players remain in Cleveland from those two drafts that totaled 24 players – defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, linebacker Joe Schobert and receiver Rashard Higgins. Higgins and Schobert are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

Berry, a cornerback for Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in computer science, will pair with new head coach Kevin Stefanski and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, meeting owner Jimmy Haslam’s vision and requirement for organizational alignment.

DePodesta, 47, is also a Harvard graduate while Stefanski, 37, is a Penn alum.

Prior to joining the Browns in 2016, Berry worked for the Indianapolis Colts for seven years where he rose the ranks after starting off as a scouting assistant.