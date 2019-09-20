Browns Notes: Several starters could be out against Rams

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The list of injuries seems to be growing by the day for the Browns.

A day after learning that tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with a broken wrist, questions about the health of linebacker Christian Kirksey hang over the Browns, who listed 17 players on their injury report Thursday afternoon.

“We are trying to evaluate and see what the best course of action is with him,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday afternoon about the status of his linebacker.

Kirksey, who has missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice, is listed on the team’s injury report with a chest injury, which often is a pectoral injury. As of Thursday afternoon, when Kitchens spoke to reporters, he was unaware if surgery would be required.

“I think we are talking to other doctors to see what the action is,” Kitchens said.

Should Kirksey miss significant time, Kitchens and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks would turn to rookie linebacker Mack Wilson, who played the 11 snaps Kirksey was out Monday night and had four tackles against the Jets.

Starting right tackle Chris Hubbard hasn’t practiced because he’s in a walking boot, which is never a good sign meaning Justin McCray, who was called upon in Week 1 when Hubbard had to move to left tackle, would start.

“We are going to see where he is at the end of the week,” Kitchens said.

“I have a lot of confidence in Justin. He is competing, trying to get better and understands what is in front of him, and I expect him to go out and perform and perform well.”

The secondary is beat up as well.

Safety Damarious Randall is sidelined with a concussion and safety Morgan Burnett has a quadriceps injury. Cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward were added to the injury report Thursday with hamstring injuries.

We get paid too – Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson agrees with Jets safety Jamal Adams, who is not happy he got fined $21,506 for a late hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield Monday night.

“I agree with Jamal, with what he said, ‘You’re protecting quarterbacks too much.’ They’re not the only people that get paid, D-linemen get paid, too,” Richardson said. “What you going to say? One guy’s cutting us. Just let it be fair. That’s all I’m asking for, just let it be fair. Give us a fair opportunity to compete and play full tilt. All the fine system setup is for defensive guys. That’s how we look at it. It’s the NFL. I don’t know what you can do. Can’t touch ‘em in practice; can’t touch ‘em in a game. But I get held, jersey ripped off me in a game and they look at me and say, ‘I didn’t see it.’ PG-13, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Adams posted a clip of the play on Twitter and said, “This league is a damn joke! ... I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bulls---! I don't give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. I'm gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field.”

Defensive end Myles Garrett was called for roughing the quarterback and jumping offsides twice Monday night. He’s been flagged five times to go with his five sacks. So what does Richardson say to him?

“Just little things, not too much, you don’t want to take away from his rush,” Richardson said. “Some of his relentless pursuit can hurt us. Me, too, I had it two weeks ago. Just got to be smart. When you’re up on a team, they’re just not letting you hit quarterbacks any more. That’s what it is. They let it go in the preseason; we thought they had stopped protecting QBs like they did, but clearly they’re bringing it back.”

Going to extremes – After facing Gregg Williams’ Jets defense Monday night, offensive coordinator Todd Monken is preparing to face Williams’ polar opposite – Wade Phillips and the Rams.

“We are going from extremes here,” Monken said. “We are going from playing the Jets where everything is about disruption and chaos to we are going from a much more execution style, matchup, one on one, probably in some ways similar to how the Titans and Patriots kind of attack you. Not exact Xs and Os but more along the lines of matchup-wise and forcing you into a lot of one-on-one blocks up front.”

Monken knows the margin for error Sunday night is slim to none, unlike Monday night.

“That is the challenge,” Monken said. “Now, it is how we matchup and as I talked about before, being able to run the football and stay out of long-yardage situations, which we have not done a very good job of. We have been good at converting third and extra-long. We just have to do a better job of staying out of it.”

Notable quotable – ““He is terrifying. He is really quick. He is the fastest guy on the field. He is fearless for a little guy…. I told our guys in the meeting today that he can make you miss in a phone booth. He is that quick.” – Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on Rams returner JoJo Natson

Notable quotable II – “I don’t think we look at it like we’re playing God reincarnate. We’re playing a very talented football player and we’re going to have to bring our best to the table. But we’re not going into thinking we’re looking down the barrel of a gun by going against him.” – Center JC Tretter on facing Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Injury report – DNP: OT Kendall Lamm (knee), LB Adarius Taylor (ankle), TE David Njoku (concussion/wrist), LB Christian Kirksey (chest), S Morgan Burnett (quadriceps), S Damarious Randall (concussion), RT Chris Hubbard (foot), DE Chris Smith (personal)

Limited: LG Joel Bitonio (abdomen), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (ankle), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring)

Full: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip), K Austin Seibert (hip), RB Dontrell Hilliard (concussion)