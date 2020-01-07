Pick of the litter: Browns last team looking for head coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants moved swiftly Tuesday morning to hire their head coaches leaving the Cleveland Browns as the last team with a help wanted ad yet to be filled.

The Panthers hired Baylor coach Matt Rhule and gave him a seven-year deal worth $60-70 million according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Now we know why Rhule didn’t want to interview with the Browns.

The Giants stunned everyone by hiring Joe Judge, who was New England’s special teams coordinator and receivers coach this past season.

Jimmy Haslam now controls his own fate.

After firing Freddie Kitchens hours after finishing a disappointing 6-10 with a 33-23 loss at Cincinnati on Dec. 29, the Haslams promised a thorough search for his replacement, and they are delivering.

Haslam along with executive vice president JW Johnson, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and vice president of football administration Chris Cooper have already interviewed Mike McCarthy, hired by Dallas Monday, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The group is reportedly set to interview Eagles defensive coordinator and former Lions coach Jim Schwartz Wednesday, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski potentially Thursday in Minnesota and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels Friday in Cleveland.

The market, and leverage for McDaniels, who left the Indianapolis Colts at the alter in 2018, evaporated into thin air Tuesday morning.

McCarthy is the only candidate they lost to another team.

Washington hired Ron Rivera on Jan. 1.

With the other four vacancies filled, Haslam and the Browns are free to take their time and complete their process on their schedule with little outside pressure from competing clubs.