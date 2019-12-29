Browns hit milestones but lose to 2-14 Bengals 33-23

CINCINNATI, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Nick Chubb won the NFL rushing title but got few carries and Odell Beckham Jr. got his 1,000 yards Sunday in Cincinnati but the Browns didn’t get their seventh win.

Instead they lost to the worst team in the NFL this season, the now 2-14 Bengals, 33-23 to end 2019 6-10.

It marks the 16th 10-plus loss season for the franchise in 21 years since returning to the NFL in 1999 and not the type of finish anyone expected.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who ran for 146 yards against the Browns Dec. 8, rolled up 162 and two scores Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati’s second victory of the season.

Chubb ran for 41 yards on just 13 carries to end with the fourth-best rushing season in team history.

Beckham finished with three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss while throwing for 279 yards in the loss.

Cleveland came out firing but fizzled fast.

After D’Ernest Johnson peeled off a 47-yard kickoff return to the 44 and the Browns took just three plays to claim their first lead of the afternoon. Mayfield unloaded a 46-yard bomb to the end zone where Damion Ratley hauled it in for a 7-0 advantage following a pair of Chubb runs for 10 combined yards.

Mayfield became the ninth player in NFL history to record at least 20 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons.

Joe Miixon hit 1,000 yards with a 41-yard run that saw Greedy Williams and Damarious Randall whiff on tackles on the Bengals’ opening drive to make him the sixth player in team history to hit the mark in back-to-back seasons. Dalton found tight end C.J. Uzomah on a quick slant for a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 9:53 left in the opening quarter.

Mayfield threw the first of three interceptions after Jarvis Landry fell down. Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips returned it 28 yards to the 3. Mixon finished it off with a 3-yard run on third down for a 13-7 lead with just under five minutes left in the first. The Browns had 10 men on the field.

The lack of defensive intensity continued on the next drive that saw Dalton find the corner of the end zone on a scramble for a 20-7 lead.

Mayfield split a pair of Bengals defenders and threw a dime to Landry for a 56-yard score to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 4, 20-16 with just under two minutes to play in the first half. Austin Seibert, who made a 42-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 20-10, missed his fifth PAT of the season.

Randy Bullock made a 47-yard field goal at the end of a 10-play, 46-yard drive to open the second half for a 23-16 lead. Bullock also hit from 46 with 1:55 remaining to go up 33-23.

Mayfield and Dalton exchanged interceptions on deep balls the next two possessions.

Mayfield looked for Beckham deep, but Phillips came away with his second interception of the day, returning it 27 yards to midfield. Dalton gave it right back on a ball into the end zone that Browns cornerback Denzel Ward came up with.

Beckham crossed the 1,000-yard plateau early in the fourth quarter with a 25-yard reception pushing him to 1,015 yards for the season and making him the 10th in NFL history to accomplish the feat at least five times in his first six seasons.

Beckham got the Browns within 30-23 by making an incredible catch on fourth-and-goal from the 20 in the endzone that saw him tap both feet in bounds with 7:16 remaining. Mayfield ran for 11 yards and a first down before he was sacked twice in the next three plays setting up the fourth down throw.

Bengals cornerback B.W. Webb intercepted Mayfield with a minute remaining to seal the victory.