No deal: Washington reportedly asked for Denzel Ward in potential Trent Williams deal

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is as aggressive as they come on the trade front.

But if the team is to make the surge down the stretch everyone expects them to, they’ll do it with what they’ve got.

Tuesday afternoon Dorsey allowed the NFL’s 4 p.m. eastern trade deadline to pass without making another deal, despite his best efforts to try to bolster his 2-5 team that has been a massive disappointment through 7 games.

Dorsey and the Browns were interested in Washington left tackle Trent Williams. The 31-year old, 6-time Pro Bowler has been sitting out following a disagreement with Washington’s medical staff over a medical issue that occurred earlier this year.

Washington GM Bruce Allen reportedly had been seeking a first-round pick for Williams, which was a nonstarter for Dorsey and the Browns. NFL Network reported Tuesday afternoon that Allen requested Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward in a potential Williams deal, also a nonstarter for the Browns.

On Monday, Dorsey sent seldom used defensive end Genard Avery, who had hoped to be moved, to Philadelphia for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

It was the 10th trade Dorsey has made this year, and 25th overall as Browns general manager.

He couldn’t find a 26th deal that made sense to be made.

The NFL’s trade window will reopen with the commencement of the new league year on March 18, 2020 at 4 p.m. eastern.