Browns Notes: LT Greg Robinson re-signs, practices Monday

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Everyone can take a deep breath, and then sigh of relief.

The Browns re-signed left tackle Greg Robinson Monday, as planned, after terminating his contract Sunday afternoon.

“It was not really a big deal,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “I never was told that we were going to lose him.”

Robinson was on the field Monday morning and practicing as the Browns began preparations for their Week 1 opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson helped general manager John Dorsey execute some roster gymnastics with rookie tackle Drew Forbes, who needed to be on the Week 1 53 to be eligible to be designated to return from injured reserve.

The move had fans nervous, but not Kitchens.

“No, I was not scared,” Kitchens said. “I am glad that we have Greg.”

Forbes was officially placed on injured reserve Monday despite the team announcing it on Sunday.

On the house – Jamie Gillan, nicknamed ‘The Scottish Hammer,’ learned he would punt for the Browns in the most appropriate way Saturday afternoon – he was having a pint with his father at ‘The Flying Monkey’ in Tremont when his phone rang with the news.

“I was just trying to not sit around the house and twiddle my thumbs,” Gillan said. “We were sitting in the back of the bar hanging out, and I got the phone call from Mr. Dorsey and he just said to get ready for Tennessee.

“I put the phone down and the place went pretty crazy. It was pretty funny.”

Instead of Gillan buying a round for patrons to celebrate, they bought one for him.

Now his focus is on the task at hand, replacing Britton Colquitt, who has since signed with Minnesota following his release.

“I haven’t done anything yet. I have made a ball club for now,” Gillan said. “It is incredible being here, but now I have to go and keep getting better and more consistent, punt well and go win some games with the Cleveland Browns. I still have a long season ahead, hopefully, and go and get it done.”

With much at stake this year Kitchens believes

“The upside is tremendous on it. I think you saw that during the course of the preseason,” Kitchens said. “He is working on consistency as an everyday thing. We think he can get there, and that is why he is here.”

And so the legend grows.

Clicking just in time – Austin Seibert rallied over the final two and half weeks to win the kicking job and he found out Saturday as he was driving up to Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“I like college football and I like checking out the universities and big stadiums,” Seibert said. “I figured I would go do something and wait and see what happens just to get my mind off things. It was awesome, though. It is a dream come true so now I have to put our head down and keep working.”

Seibert made all eight kicks in the final two preseason games – six field goals and a pair of PATs to edge out incumbent Greg Joseph. It was a strong ending for the fifth-round pick that had been struggling to find his footing earlier in camp.

“As a kicker you are going to go through those rough patches,” Seibert said. “You can choose to either give up or keep pushing. I do not give up. I keep pushing. I worked hard because I want to help my team the best way I can. By me working hard and figuring things out, that is how I am going to help this team win.”

So, what clicked? Kitchens had a theory Monday.

“Once he decided that it was just about the next kick – it was not about the past one – none of those affected to the next one,” Kitchens said. “I think maybe at some point he was letting that happen. You just have to put it in your rearview mirror and just move on.”

Anti-social – New Browns guard Wyatt Teller is not a fan of social media. In fact, he’s abandoned using the platforms altogether.

“It’s not good for you,” Teller, who said he was in the hot tub last Wednesday when he was told he’d been traded to the Browns, said.

His mom found out about the trade while driving up to Buffalo from Richmond, Virginia before he heard the news.

“Mom power,” Teller said when asked how she found out. “I don't know. I don't have any social media, so I guess it probably leaked and I probably just got out of the room and I was like, how does my mom already know?”

Still Kush – Even with the addition of guards Justin McCray and Wyatt Teller in recent days, the plan remains to start Eric Kush at right guard against the Titans.

But Kitchens left himself a little wiggle room Monday after practice.

“We are going to go through the week and decide at the end of the week, but right now Kush is our starter and I expect him to be starting on Sunday,” Kitchens said.

Return of Takitaki – Rookie linebacker Sione Takitaki returned to practice Monday after missing nearly three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Numbers game – With the 53 set comes the usual number changes that occur following cuts.

Kicker Austin Seibert will now wear 4, rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine 29, receiver D.J. Montgomery 15 and fullback Joe Kerridge, who is on injured reserve, switches to 48.

Injury report – All active players practiced Monday.

Up next – Players off Tuesday, practice Wednesday.