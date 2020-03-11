Browns release linebacker Christian Kirksey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns have released linebacker Christian Kirksey the team announced Tuesday.

The decision to release Kirksey coupled with the impending free agency of Joe Schobert opens the door for 2019 draft picks Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki and creates another hole for executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry to fill this offseason.

“Christian Kirksey has been a vital member of our organization for the last six seasons because of his contributions on and off the field,” Berry said. “He has been a strong leader both in our locker room and in the Cleveland community. These are difficult decisions and, in Christian’s case, more challenging because of how well he has represented our team. We thank him for his dedication and wish him nothing but the best in the next phase of his career.”

The team listed Kirksey's contract termination under "Failed Physical" according to the NFL's official transaction wire.

The Browns selected Kirksey in the third round – 71st overall – in the 2014 NFL Draft and he became one of the faces of the franchise during its most difficult years. Kirksey was named the Browns’ 2016 PFWA Dino Lucarelli Good Guy award winner and the team’s 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Kirksey Tweeted a thank you shortly after the Browns’ announcement was made.

“FOREVER GRATEFUL! Thank you Cleveland for the amazing years! Thank you to the entire organization, my teammates, the Haslems for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and most of all thank you to the city of Cleveland for accepting me as their own! Forever Love, Kirkoland Out!”

Kirksey had two years and $18 million left on the four-year, $38 million extension he signed prior to his rookie deal expiring in 2017. Kirksey was due a $1 million roster bonus this offseason and was scheduled to make $7.75 million in 2020.

His release saves the team $8.75 million in cash and $7.59 million in cap space this year.

Kirksey appeared in 73 games with 54 starts for the Browns over six seasons.

He was named a team captain from 2017-2019 and didn’t miss a game in his first four seasons but ended the last two on injured reserve. In 2018 he was limited to just seven games because of a hamstring injury and a torn pectoral muscle last year ended his season after Week 2.

Kirksey’s 281 tackles from 2016-17 were the second-most by any player in the NFL.