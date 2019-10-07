Road show: Browns take momentum to San Francisco

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns play their third primetime game in four weeks Monday night in San Francisco when they take on the undefeated 49ers, who are well rested coming off their bye.

Cleveland won at New York over the Jets 23-3 In Week 2 but lost to the Rams 20-13 on Sunday Night Football the following week. They’re 16-15 overall on Monday night and 25-32 all-time in primetime while the 49ers boast the most wins in NFL history on Monday night with 48.

After trying to find themselves over the first three weeks of the season, the Browns feel they’ve found their footing and hope to carry that momentum west, but for all the positive vibes to come out of Baltimore, the schedule doesn’t get any easier.

The Browns, who need a victory to keep pace with the Ravens and regain their AFC North lead, seek their third consecutive road victory, which would mark the longest away from home win streak since 2002 when they won five straight and finished with a better road record (6-2) than home record (3-5)

What to watch for – Baker Mayfield felt the Browns found their offensive identity in Baltimore and we’re about to find out if in fact that was the case. Last week the Browns rolled up 530 total yards of offense and dropped 40 points on the Ravens thanks to a strong day from Mayfield, who completed 20 of 30 passes for a season-high 342 yards. To expect a repeat performance against a 49er defense that allows 18.0 points per game, ranked eighth, or ranks third in defensive yardage allowed, might be unrealistic, but Mayfield and the Browns will need to be polished offensively Monday night.

So what does Nick Chubb have for an encore? The Ravens came into last week’s game with the No. 3 ranked run defense and Chubb chewed them up and spit them out to the tune of 165 yards and three touchdowns, including an 88-yard score to put the game away in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are ranked fifth best against the run allowing 75.0 yards per game on the ground this season and they’re the only team yet to allow a rushing TD.

Jarvis Landry is coming off a career-best 167 receiving yards despite not finishing last week’s game because he was checked for a concussion. The receiver cleared protocol late in the week and will keep his consecutive games played streak rolling with his 85th. Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off a career-low 20 yards receiving and two catches but is happy to win. Landry and Beckham’s 636 yards combined receiving is twice that of the 49ers top two targets – George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, but they’ve played one less game.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens referred to the 49ers front as the best they’ve seen to date, which is high praise. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford have 2.0 sacks each through three games.

The 49ers, who look to start 4-0 for the first time since 1990, feature an explosive offense. They average 32.0 points per game, tops in the NFC and third best in the NFL entering Week 5. They have racked up 31 big plays – runs of 10-plus or catches for 20-plus yards – ranked fourth in the NFL entering Week 5. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is averaging 8.8 passing yards per attempt, ranked third in the league behind Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott. Kittle, their top tight end, averages 9.7 yards per catch, and he leads the team in receiving with 17 catches for 165 yards. Matt Breida and former Brown Raheem Mostert carry the load on the ground but Jeff Wilson Jr. finishes drives off – he has 4 rushing TDs.

Last week – Browns beat the Ravens 40-25, 49ers had their bye week

Last Time – Dec. 13, 2015: Browns 24, 49ers 10

Series – Browns lead the all-time series dating back to 1950 12-7

Rankings – Points scored: Browns 15 (22.3), 49ers 3 (32.0)

Yards: Browns 12 (380.3), 49ers 4 (421.0)

Rushing: Browns 14 (115.0), 49ers 2 (175.0)

Passing: Browns 8 (286.6), 49ers 20 (251.7)

Points allowed: Browns 15 (22.8), 49ers 8 (18.0)

Yards allowed: Browns 13 (335.0), 49ers 3 (283.3)

Rushing yards allowed: Browns 21 (119.8), 49ers 5 (75.0)

Passing yards allowed: Browns 17 (242.6), 49ers 21 (246.4)

Turnover ratio: Browns 13t (+1), 49ers 18t (-1)

Probable Starters – Offense: WR Odell Beckham Jr., TE Pharaoh Brown, LT Greg Robinson, LG Joel Bitonio, C JC Tretter, RG Eric Kush, RT Chris Hubbard, QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Damion Ratley, RB Nick Chubb

Defense: DE Myles Garrett, DT Larry Ogunjobi, DT Sheldon Richardson, DE Olivier Vernon, WILL Mack Wilson, MIKE Joe Schobert, CB Terrance Mitchell, CB TJ Carrie, FS Damarious Randall, S Jermaine Whitehead, SS Eric Murray

Injury report – Out: OT Kendall Lamm (knee),

Questionable: CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring), S Morgan Burnett (quadriceps), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring),

Expected to play: WR Jarvis Landry (concussion/shoulder), RT Chris Hubbard (foot), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip), K Austin Seibert (hip).

Uniforms – White jerseys, white pants

Broadcast – Radio: 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns radio network. TV: ESPN, WKYC TV-3

Kickoff – 8:15 p.m. – Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California

Our prediction – Browns 27, 49ers 23

Our prediction record – 3-1