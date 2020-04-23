Browns Pick Offensive Lineman Jedrick Wills In The First Round Of The NFL Draft

Cleveland is committed to protecting Baker Mayfield

April 23, 2020
Daryl Ruiter
Nov 17, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (74) during the second half against The Citadel Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns stuck with their plan to beef up the offensive line with the 10th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills and Mekhi Becton available, executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry went with Wills.

Wills started 29 games for the Crimson Tide at right tackle where he earned second-team All-American accolades and was a first-team All-SEC selection.

Berry doesn’t expect his transition to the left side to be difficult.

Wills, listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, allowed just one sack and 3.5 quarterback hurries in 2019.

The New York Giants selected Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas fourth overall.

